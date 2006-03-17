Each season the team at the Pantone Color Institute creates the PANTONE Fashion Color Trend Report; a color overview highlighting the top colors fashion designers showing at London Fashion Week will be featuring in their collections for the upcoming season. With color on the catwalk a key indicator of the color stories we can expect to see showing up across all areas of design, the PANTONE Fashion Color Trend Report is your easily accessible guide to the season’s important color trends.







Underscoring colors continued influence when it comes to trend, the PANTONE Fashion Color Trend Report London Fashion Week Spring 2018 features the top 12 colors for men’s and women’s fashion. Celebrating exploration, experimentation and the consumers desire to mix, blend and create the unexpected, the Spring 2018 palette showcases the unique nuances of color expression for the London market. The report also includes 4 core classics. Transcending seasons and providing a foundation to any wardrobe, these core shades can be built upon in tonal stories or amplified with contrasting hues to create a new level of energy for the Spring 2018 season.





The desire for colorful self-expression is a key take away for Spring 2018. Similar to observations made by Pantone Color Institute’s Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman in our NY PANTONE Fashion Color Trend Report, designers for the UK market are comparably responding to the consumer’s growing appetite for flexibility in color expression by introducing more unusual colors and color stories in their collections for Spring 2018. Overall there is a feeling of optimism and confidence driving a new vitality into fashion trends.

Unique shades for the London runway convey themes of energy, sophistication and serenity. There are multi-dimensional and grounded hues, while others exude a vibrant breath of fresh air. The color story is wildly divergent and we see a kaleidoscopic bounty of uplifting shades and feel-good tones. That doesn’t mean that we don’t continue to look for more neutral or classic shades. Whether on their own or providing the landscape for complex color mixes, core basics are an essential for any season.





Along with this recognized freedom to explore and experiment with more color, fashion, and the people who interact with it, no longer want to feel limited by traditional color guidelines. Gender and seasonal borders continue to be non-issues when it comes to color. Untypical spring shades that make for complex and original combinations, communicates the consumer’s desire to experiment with color all year round without any restrictions. The color story for Spring 2018 is a perfect reflection of this new sentiment.





About the Spring 2018 Top 12 Color Palette





The Spring 2018 palette encourages a sense of fun and playful release. With an air of complexity and distinctiveness, we find ourselves in a sanctuary of color that is ideal for some more unique and dramatic color mixing.





PANTONE 17-1563 -Cherry Tomato

Impulsive Cherry Tomato is a tempestuous orangey red that exudes heat and energy. Demanding attention, this courageous, never to be ignored shade is viscerally alive.

PANTONE 18-4043 - Palace Blue

Palace Blue sparkles with energy. Stirring and impressive, a brighter blue for the days ahead.

PANTONE 17-1514 - Ash Rose

Sophisticated yet earthy Ash Rose introduces a new dimension; transforming this muted pink shade into a more grounded hue.

PANTONE 14-0121 - Nile Green

Calm and composed Nile Green is a breezy light green that brings a breath of fresh air to the palette, working well as a serene base for a myriad of shades in the Spring 2018 palette.

PANTONE 13-0646 - Meadowlark

The bold and lively Meadowlark, a confident and outgoing bright yellow shade highlights the Spring 2018 season, glistening with joy and illuminating the world around us.

PANTONE 15-1520 - Blooming Dahlia

With its seemingly suggestive scent, the subtly alluring Blooming Dahlia beckons us with its understated appeal.

PANTONE 18-3838 - Ultra Violet

Conveying originality and ingenuity, the magical Ultra Violet is a distinctive and complex purple shade that fascinates and intrigues.

PANTONE 18-1325 - Spiced Apple

Brown with a red undertone, the warm, wholesome and engaging Spiced Apple adds flavor to the Spring 2018 palette.

PANTONE 14-3207 - Pink Lavender

Pink Lavender is a soft and romantic violet rose that charms with its soothing sense of quiescence.

PANTONE 12-2103 - Almost Mauve

With its gentle petal like touch, delicate and ephemeral Almost Mauve adds a sense of nostalgia to the Spring 2018 palette.

PANTONE 17-1929 - Rapture Rose

Romantic and affectionate Rapture Rose is an artful rosey red that brings a flirtatious charm to the Spring 2018 palette.

PANTONE 13-0550 - Lime Punch

Sharp and pungent, Lime Punch hits a chord with its strident and striking citrus like presence in the Spring 2018 palette.



About the Spring 2018 Classic Color Palette





For many consumers, classic color is the mainstay of the wardrobe and the foundational core upon which they start building their own personal style. The core classic shades play a critical role in any wardrobe, and we wanted to highlight the nuance of these classic colors for the spring 2018 season.





PANTONE 19-4034 - Sailor Blue

The navy like Sailor Blue anchors the palette.

PANTONE 14-4202 - Harbor Mist

A mid-tone dove gray, Harbor Mist solidifies the Spring 2018 palette.

PANTONE 15-1214 - Warm Sand

Warm Sand is a comforting neutral shade that effortlessly connects the seasons.

PANTONE 11-0608 - Coconut Milk

Coconut Milk represents the classic mainstay of a white and/or off-white for the Spring 2018 season.

