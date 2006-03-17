NEW - VIEWPOINT Colour

VIEWPOINT COLOUR is a unique magazine devoted to colour.







Created by View Publications in collaboration with FranklinTill Associates, Viewpoint Colour is a unique magazine devoted to colour. Catering to all colour conscious industries, VIEWPOINT COLOUR provides visual inspiration,



direction and a global perspective on colour from the world's leading colour experts. It is a sister magazine and the perfect complement to our highly successful, VIEWPOINT DESIGN*, dedicated to product innovation.



It's All About Colour!



Colour is the single most powerful communication tool, influencing 50% - 85% of ideas and product purchase decisions. With 80% of human experience filtered through the eyes, visual cues are vital in getting a message across.



Nothing does this better than the thoughtful use of colour. Pivotal in the design process and an essential element to a successful design strategy, colour should be considered from the moment the materials are being developed and should be a conscious part of every level of decision making from the raw materials that go into the product to the packaging it leaves the store in.



VIEWPOINT COLOUR and your colour strategy.



We understand the costs and the complexity of colour decisions and we want to make your colour planning easier. Our goal is to supply you with the critical and actionable colour intelligence you need so you can make more effective colour decisions.



With a focus on what's really important, VIEWPOINT COLOUR will give you both a macro and local view on key colour stories, focusing on what's happening right now as well as what will be taking place three years from now.



It's visual and inspirational!



Explore and experience the work of major photographers, designers and global colour experts.



VIEWPOINT COLOUR is an aesthetically provocative, culturally relevant magazine focusing on the world of color across all product and design industries on a global basis.



It's informative and educational!



Turn our visual inspiration into your ideas. At VIEWPOINT COLOUR, we provide you with clear and comprehensive colour direction, market validation, insights and analysis and the psychology behind a colour trend so that we can make your colour planning easier.



What’s in VIEWPOINT COLOUR

• Colour News & Innovation

• The Design Context

• Colour Forecast (12-18 month)

• Colour Implementation

• Visual Essay images and photographs

• Colour, Material, Finish

• Colour & Pattern Inspiration

• Colour Meanings

• Colour Future (3 years ahead)



