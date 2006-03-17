Lidewij Edelkoort - Anti-Fashion

Li Edelkoort, one of the world’s most respected trend forecasters, gave a provocative talk on stage at VOICES, BoF's new annual gathering for big thinkers, in December, presenting key excerpts from her ‘Anti-Fashion’ manifesto, a critical examination of today’s fashion industry.





Edelkoort, who has advised brands like Armani and won the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres from the French Ministry of Culture, said that, as the wider world has evolved, fashion has lagged behind. “Fashion is old-fashioned,” she said.



Yet Edelkoort believes “it’s a truth that can be changed.” Here, she shares her thoughts on why the fashion system is broken, and how the industry can catch up with today’s reality and regain its cultural value as a change agent that pushes society forward.



