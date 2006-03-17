If you haven’t upgraded your Pantone® guides and books for several years, your colors are no longer meeting full market demand nor are they reliably accurate.

Pantone guides are arranged chromatically vs. numerically in order to inspire designers and make color ranges easy to locate.



Here’s why:



AGING EFFECTS: IS MY COLOR THE RIGHT COLOR?

Pantone guides and books are produced using the highest manufacturing standards. In each edition, we ensure

- Highly-regulated ink formula consistency

- Printed on the most popular commercial-grade 100 lb and 80 lb text weight stocks

- Carefully monitored for imperfections during the production process



However, Pantone® guides will not last forever. Due to handling, fading, and aging, your colors will appear inaccurate over time. That’s why we recommend replacing your guides every 12-18 months, depending on your usage case and storage habits.

Handling = Smearing and removing pigment from natural oils on fingertips

Pages rubbing together = Scratching or removing pigment

Light exposure = Fading

Paper aging = Yellowing effects

Ambient moisture = Accelerating paper aging

Pantone recommends replacing guides and books every 12-18 months, as normal usage and exposure will render your colors inaccurate.



PRODUCTION GUIDES: IS MY VENDOR LOOKING AT THE SAME COLOR?

One of the biggest design frustrations is the circle of rework that goes into getting the right color. We’ve all been there. Why is it so challenging? There are many reasons, but an easy one is that your production partners are using old guides.

If your guide is new but your printer’s guide is even just a few years older, then your colors will no longer accurately match, which can cause:

- Miscommunication (ex: “Why can’t they match my color?”)

- Frustration (ex: “The Brand rejected the sample again.”)

- Unnecessary reworks (ex: “We can’t accept this sample, please resend…again”)

- Cost in shipping approval samples (ex: “Please ship Priority Overnight, the final sample was due three weeks ago.”)

- Loss of time (ex: “We’re going to miss the launch date if the sample can’t be approved.”)

- Dissatisfaction (ex: “Ask the Brand if they can accept a Running Change.”)

And ultimately, Reluctant Acceptance (ex: “This is the best match possible”)





So, if you use Pantone Products to specify or approve colors with your design or production partners, then you might want to encourage them to keep their guides up to date as well (e.g. buy them at the same time). Altneratively, our Solid Chips sets are designed to share colors, as they illustrate all 1867 PMS spot colors in a perforated format that can be sent to vendors with design specifications.



SOLID CHIPS TO THE RESCUE!

If you’re concerned your production partners’ guides aren’t current then Pantone recommends PANTONE Solid Chips always accompany artwork to ensure color accuracy.



Solid Chips are an excellent tool for color communication because:



- When attached to artwork files, they instantly depict specific color expectation and intent

- They are perfect for easily shipping and sharing

- They give your printer a physical representation of the color to strive for on press

- They are sold as multiple chips per color and are easy to replace





To ensure accuracy, Pantone also recommends chips from our PANTONE SOLID CHIPS Books should always accompany artwork as standards to strive for on press.



ASK AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE… NEW COLORS!

In 2010, Pantone launched the PANTONE PLUS Series publications – a more modern version of the PANTONE MATCHING SYSTEM®. Since then, we have added new colors about every two years.

More colors are the single most noted request of Pantone from our design community. We’ve heard you, and why shouldn’t designers want more?



More colors mean:

- More expression

- More choices

- More diversity

- More precise representation

- More unique palettes

- More joy!



Market driven, on-trend, sellable



Now with a total of 1,867 solid PANTONE Colors, imagine the creative and communication possibilities!



NEW COLORS, NEW POSSIBILITIES!

Illustrating the present and reading the future, Pantone proudly introduced another 112 new colors in March 2016 to give designers a greater range of expression and freedom. Having the right colors to choose from is essential when making design decisions.

- Color commands our attention.

- Color is the single most important design element in reflecting mood and style.

- In today’s visual world, creating the right color palette is more crucial to success than ever before.

- Consumer reaction to color, especially in packaging and consumables, is based on proven psychology.

- Sending a strategic message with a precise color strategy is critical.





Here’s what can be found inside our updated series of global color communication tools:



- A total of 1,867 Solid PANTONE Colors.

- Colors relevant and expected for contemporary packaging, created in collaboration with major brands.

- Emphasis on specific color ranges derived from market requests, our community has asked us for colors and we’re responding to meet those popular requests.

- 112 new ways to be even more creative, inspired and expressive through color.





Are You Short On Color?

Since Pantone® launched the PANTONE PLUS SERIES back in 2010, there have been three color collection additions. Check out the chart below - you would be missing over 750 colors!